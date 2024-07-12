'It gave me countless opportunities', says Coutinho on his return to Vasco

Rio de Janeiro, July 12 (IANS) Former Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho that he decided to rejoin Vasco da Gama because of his "love" for the club that launched his career.

Speaking after Vasco da Gama secured the 32-year-old on a 12-month loan from Aston Villa, Coutinho said he was eager to start a new spell with the Rio de Janeiro outfit.

"Vasco means everything to me when it comes to football. It's the club that raised me, that gave me the opportunity to become a player. I graduated from the Vasco academy. It prepared me for football and gave me countless opportunities. Vasco for me is a feeling of love," said Coutinho.

Coutinho is expected to play the first match of his new stint at Vasco against Atletico Goianiense in Brazil's Serie A on July 17. It will be his first appearance for the Cruzmaltino in 14 years.

"I've been wanting to return for a long time," Coutinho said. "I've been thinking about it and imagining playing at Sao Januario [stadium], celebrating goals with the fans. I can't wait to be on the pitch."

