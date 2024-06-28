IT firm Corporate Infotech secures Rs 240 cr contract under govt's 'GovDrive' project

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) IT solutions provider Corporate Infotech on Friday said it has secured a contract worth Rs 240 crore under the government's 'GovDrive' project to streamline the operations of nearly 50 lakh government officials.

The Noida-based firm said in a statement it will develop secure applications and managed services under the 'GovDrive-Storage as a Service' project.

A Cloud-based platform built for ease of sharing documents by government officials, GovDrive helps government employees for seamless document sharing, both inter- and intra-department, while facilitating internal and external collaboration.

The government officials are provided 10GB of free storage each under the GovDrive to store documents.

"We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the government to guarantee the successful execution of this initiative," said Vinod Kumar, MD and CEO, Corporate Infotech.

The initiative will cater to various ministries, departments, statutory bodies and several other similar organizations, at both the Central and state/UT levels across India, said the company.

The GovDrive platform will offer features, including advanced file search capabilities, comprehensive file and folder management, encryption, download and restore options, and synchronisation of documents across multiple devices such as desktops, laptops, mobile phones, and tablets. The company reported Rs 650 crore in turnover in FY24 and aims a total turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in FY25.

