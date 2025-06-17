It is festival for us: Indian diaspora gives grand welcome to PM Modi in Calgary

Calgary, June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora after arriving in Calgary, Canada, on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit.

The visit, made at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, has sparked celebration and pride among Indo-Canadians, many of whom gathered in large numbers outside the hotel where PM Modi was staying.

Carrying placards with messages like “Welcome Modi Ji”, “Namaste Modi Ji, we are proud of you”, and “Jai Bharat, Jai Canada,” the crowd expressed deep admiration for the Indian Prime Minister. Emotions ran high as many waited for hours in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

“We are eagerly waiting for our beloved leader, PM Modi. We've been here with hope since morning. We saw his landing earlier, and then came straight here. Since then, we’ve been waiting just to catch a glimpse of him,” said one enthusiastic member of the Indian diaspora.

Another attendee added, “It is a festival for us. Calgary is in festive mode. We are welcoming world leaders, especially Indian Prime Minister Modi. We welcome him open-heartedly.”

Some expressed hope that the Prime Minister's visit would mark a turning point in India-Canadian relations. “We are here under his temporary residence to see PM Modi, waiting for him to welcome him and hoping to catch his glimpse,” said another member of the community.

One woman in the crowd remarked, “Very excited to see Modi Ji. We welcome him from the bottom of our hearts. It’s a precious moment for us to see how Modi ji will raise his voice, and it will have an impact on Indian-Canadian relations.”

In a post on his official X handle after landing, PM Modi said, “Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South.”

During his stay, PM Modi is expected to engage in several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, where discussions are likely to focus on pressing global issues, development cooperation, and the concerns of the Global South.

