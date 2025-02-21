It feels like stepping back in time: Sachin, Yuvraj reunite after decade ahead of IML opener

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Two of India's greatest champions Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are set to reunite on the field after a decade, donning the iconic blues once again. The legendary duo will lead the India Masters as they rekindle their fierce rivalry with Sri Lanka in the opening clash of the inaugural International Masters League (IML) at DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday.

A global cricketing icon with over 34,000 international runs and 100 centuries, Sachin dominated every format of the game, yet he played just one T20I for India, making this a rare spectacle for fans to witness him in Indian colours in the shortest format once again.

Yuvraj, meanwhile, excelled as a dynamic all-rounder in over 400 games, playing a crucial role in India's most significant victories, including the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup. Their reunion for IML T20 2025 is a rare opportunity for fans to see two of India’s greatest match-winners come together and reignite their magic.

Over the years, India and Sri Lanka have enthralled fans with their high-stakes encounters. The two teams have shared countless unforgettable battles, none more iconic than the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final, where India’s champions lifted the coveted trophy after 28 years.

Cricket icon and captain of the India Masters Team, Tendulkar, commented ahead of the latest chapter of the rivalry and said, “We had some unforgettable moments playing against Sri Lanka over the years, the 2011 World Cup being the most special amongst them. Stepping back onto the field after so many years, and facing a team that has been such a big part of our cricketing journey, makes this even more special.

"The International Masters League is about reigniting the passion for the game and giving fans a reason to cheer again. I can’t wait to relive these rivalries, reunite with old teammates, and hopefully, put on a thrilling show for the fans in this inaugural edition.”

With champions like Sachin and Yuvraj, alongside the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, and more, the tournament offers fans a rare opportunity to support their heroes in action once again.

Excited by the notion of playing for the fans again, Yuvraj added, “I can’t wait to step back onto the field again. India versus Sri Lanka has always been a high-intensity, thrilling contest, and I know the fans are just as excited as we are. Playing alongside legends, and rekindling old rivalries, this is what the International Masters League is all about.

"With Sachin paaji leading us against Sanga and the Sri Lankan team, it feels like stepping back in time, but with the same passion for the game. The fans are in for a treat, and we’re ready to put on a fantastic show.”

Beginning February 22, the inaugural IML T20 2025 features six teams, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa, each boasting some of cricket’s biggest names.

The competition will be staged across Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Raipur, with Raipur hosting the semi-finals and the final on March 16, where the champions will lift the trophy.

Kartikey Mishra, India Masters team owner said, "Bringing these legends together for the India Masters Team is a celebration of cricket and its rich legacy in our country. These players have given fans countless unforgettable moments, and IML T20 2025 is about reliving that magic on the field once again. Beyond the competition, seeing them back on the field under the Indian tricolour rekindles the passion and excitement that made these household names not only in India but around the world of cricket."

Squads:

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Naman Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar.

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Lahira Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Asela Gunaratne, Ashan Priyanjan, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

