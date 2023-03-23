ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) India added two more medals to their tally on Day-2 of the ongoing ISSF World Cup after Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar won 10m Air Pistol mixed team silver and Narmada Nithin & Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil took bronze in Air Rifle mixed team event, here on Thursday.

In the Pistol mixed team event, Rhythm and Varun suffered an 11-17 loss at the hands of the Chinese team of Wei Qian and Jinyao Liu in the gold medal playoff and had to settle for a silver.

It was a double delight for China as the mixed pair of Xue Li and Pengqi Hu pocketed the bronze with a dominating 16-0 win over Germany in the bronze medal playoff.

Earlier in the 60-shot qualification round, India was placed second with a 581-22x score behind top-placed China (586-23x) to make it to the gold medal match.

In the Rifle mixed team event, Naramada and Rudrankksh, who finished third in the qualifications with 632.0, defeated China's Qiongyue Zhang and Haonan Yu 16-8 to take the bronze medal.

After finishing in the top two in the qualification round, China's Yuting Huang & Lihao Sheng and Germany's Eszter Denes & Istvan Pene faced off in a gold medal match where China trounced Germany 16-2 to clinch the top spot on the podium.

So far, host nation India has won four medals (one gold and a silver with two bronze), sitting second on the medal table. On the other hand, China is on top of the tally with three golds and two bronze medals.

On Wednesday, China and India ended competition day one with an identical medal tally of one gold and a bronze.

India's Sarabjot Singh clinched gold and compatriot Varun Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol men's event while China's Li Xue defeated two-time world championship medallist Doreen Veenekamp of Germany 17-5 in the women's 10m Air Pistol gold medal match on Day 1.

Another Qian Wei bagged the bronze by finishing the ranking round in third place with a score of 250.2.

