Israeli Embassy in New Delhi turns orange in tribute to Bibas family

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi has turned orange in a solemn tribute to the Bibas family — Shiri and her two young red-haired sons, Ariel and Kfir - who were brutally murdered while in captivity by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The Bibas family were kidnapped from their home on October 7, 2023, during Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, and were finally laid to rest on Wednesday after over 500 days in captivity.

The Embassy was lit up in color orange to serve a powerful statement of remembrance and solidarity and honouring the memory of the innocent lives lost. Israeli officials said that their thoughts were with Ariel and Kfir's father Yarden Bibas who was recently released from captivity.

"On this sad day, people all over the world stand in support with the Bibas family as they bury their loved ones, who were atrociously kidnapped from their beds on October 7 and murdered in captivity. We vow to never let anything like this to ever happen again. We will to destroy Hamas, and any terror organisation threatening our people. We call our friends from around the world to stand with us in our joint fight against radicalization and terror," said Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar while expressing profound sorrow and outrage over the tragedy.

The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi also reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for justice and calls for the safe return of the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

"We urge the international community to unite against terrorism in all its forms. The people of Israel deeply appreciate the support and solidarity from friends and well-wishers in India," read a statement issued by the Embassy.

