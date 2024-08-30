Israel strikes Hezbollah's missile platforms in Lebanon: sources

Beirut, Aug 30 (IANS) Israeli warplanes on Friday morning carried out a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah's missile platforms in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said Israeli warplanes carried out 11 airstrikes at dawn on Hezbollah's surface-to-surface missile sites and platforms in the western and central sectors along Lebanon's southern border.

They noted that the planes fired about 22 air-to-surface missiles, each weighing 1,000 pounds, in the raids, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the Israeli attacks took place adjacent to the Blue Line in the western and central sectors throughout the night and into the morning, reaching the outskirts of Tyre city in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in two separate statements that it had attacked "enemy positions," including buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the settlements of al-Motella and Al-Manara, as well as the Bayad Blida site, claiming to have made "direct" hits.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

