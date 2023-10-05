Israel sends medical team to Armenia for Nagorno-Karabakh fuel explosion victims

Jerusalem, Oct 5 (IANS) The Israeli Health Ministry has announced that Israel had dispatched a medical team to Armenia's capital Yerevan to provide assistance to those injured in the fuel depot explosion that took place in the Nagorno-Karabakh region last month.

The Israeli team, which includes plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care doctors, and nurses specialising in burn treatment, brought advanced equipment for the treatment of burns and began its work in five hospitals in Yerevan on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The medical team was sent to Yerevan following a request from the Armenian Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation, said the Israeli Ministry.

The UN reported that more than 170 people were killed in an explosion at a crowded fuel depot in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 25, and over 200 injured, many of whom were with serious burns and in critical condition.

