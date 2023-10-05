Libyan Parliament refers newly approved election laws to Elections Commission

Tripoli, Oct 5 (IANS) Libya's newly approved presidential and national Assembly election laws were referred to the High National Elections Commission, said the Speaker of Libyan Parliament.

The laws were issued on Wednesday officially by Libyan Parliament, the House of Representatives, based on the 13th Constitutional Amendment and the outcomes of the 6+6 committee, said a statement on its official website.

The Parliament unanimously approved the laws during a formal session on Monday. However, the Tripoli-based High Council of State rejected the new laws and decided to cancel its 6+6 representation on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 6+6 committee is a joint legislative committee composed of six members from the High Council of State and six members from the Parliament, aiming at legislating for the upcoming elections.

The High Council of State said that it only approves the 6+6 committee outcomes produced during talks held in June in Morocco, as those outcomes are "unanimous and binding to both councils".

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to the disagreements over election laws among Libyan parties.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid escalating violence and political division.

