Israel launches missile attack on military sites around Damascus

Damascus, Aug 22 (IANS) Israel carried out a missile strike on military sites around the Syrian capital Damascus, injuring a soldier, the Syrian Army said in a statement.

The missiles were launched from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, it said on Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said three military sites, including weapon depots that belong to Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, were targetted.

For years, Israel has conducted attacks against airports and military bases in Syria that are alleged to house weapon shipments for Iran-linked fighters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.