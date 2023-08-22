Hun Manet confirmed as Cambodia's new PM in Parliament vote

Phnom Penh, Aug 22 (IANS) Cambodia's National Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Hun Manet as the new Prime Minister for a five-year term after his ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, according to the media reports.

Nearly 123 lawmakers in attendance unanimously voted for him as the new Prime Minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Assembly consists of 125 lawmakers, including 120 from the CPP and five from the royalist Funcinpec Party.

