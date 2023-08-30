Israel beats Greece in men's EuroVolley 2023

Jerusalem, Aug 30 (IANS) In a dramatic showdown, Israel's national team defeated Greece 25-17, 27-29, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 in the opening match of Group D at the 2023 Men's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley) organised by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

The six-team Group D matches are being held at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv-Yafo, an Israeli coastal city. Meanwhile, the remaining three groups are hosted by Italy, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria, reports Xinhua.

Returning to the European championship after a 52-year hiatus, Israel took the lead in the first set, bolstered by Ido David and Gennady Sokolov. The second set was a tighter contest, with Greece clinching it thanks to a block by Athanasios Protopsaltis. Mitar Tzourits and Dimitrios Mouchlias then rallied Greece to secure the third set, overturning an Israeli 20-18 advantage.

In the fourth set, Israel regrouped, with David playing a pivotal role. The decisive set saw Israel triumph after a winning spike by Tamir Hershko.

David scored a total of 28 points for Israel, while Hershko added another 24. For Greece, Mouchlias was the top scorer with 17 points.

Group D continues its matches on Wednesday: Turkey will face off against France and Romania will compete with Portugal.

The top four teams from the group will progress to the Round of 16, scheduled to be held in Bulgaria and Italy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.