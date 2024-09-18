Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development

Jerusalem, Sep 18 (IANS) Israel will invest half a billion shekels (about $133 million) in infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development.

The funds, part of a national AI program, will be invested in enhancing AI integration in the public sector, including the creation of a knowledge hub to support government ministries and local authorities, the Israel Innovation Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

They will also support the establishment of a national AI research institute and the launch of projects that connect research advancements with industry and defence applications, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, the allocation aims to strengthen human capital by developing specialised AI training programs within the military and attracting international experts to Israel. Significant resources will be dedicated to leveraging existing data repositories to accelerate AI research and innovation, alongside transformative high-tech projects.

The authority also plans to enhance academic faculty by offering advanced degree scholarships to boost AI research capabilities, while also tackling regulation, ethics, and international collaboration in the field.

