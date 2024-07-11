Israel aims to adopt sustainable aviation fuels

Jerusalem, July 11 (IANS) Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on Thursday said it would lead a move to adopt Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) in the future to promote green and renewable energy.

The ministry said in a statement that the gradual adoption of SAF will allow Israel to meet international goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by promoting green aviation and sustainable energy solutions.

The green jet fuels are produced from sustainably sourced renewable waste and residues, such as used frying oil, as well as hydrogen and carbon collected from the atmosphere, reports Xinhua news agency.

These sustainable fuels have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared to traditional jet fuels, said the ministry.

The ministry said it will set up and lead an inter-ministerial committee to discuss the adoption of SAF regulation and explore solutions, such as incentives, to encourage airlines to use SAF.

