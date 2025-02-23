ISL: We want to make sure we win again, says Chennaiyin head coach

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will be on the road for the final time this regular season when they take on Bengaluru FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday. The Marina Machans will also be aiming for their third win in a row before the schedule sees them back at the Marina Arena to conclude the league stage with successive home games.

Speaking to the media in Chennai on Sunday, head coach Owen Coyle addressed the reverse fixture and laid out what the team needs to do to finish the season strongly.

“What happened has no reflection on what’s to come. The game is on its own. We have to go and win the game, it’s as simple as that. We have to defend very well against a good Bengaluru side. We know the quality they have. But, we have been playing well lately and we want to make sure we win again. If we do, it opens up possibilities,” Coyle said.

“We know when we are at our best we can win games. We have already shown away from home. We went to Odisha, NorthEast, Jamshedpur, East Bengal and won. We’re capable of winning at big venues, and that’s what we need to do again,” he added.

Chennaiyin are fifth in the away table this season, winning four and drawing two games on the road. As the Marina Machans travel to Bengaluru, coach Coyle touched on the team’s form on the road and thanked the fans for their constant support.

“The last away game, I am hoping it’s the same as the first away game (vs Odisha), which was a win. Our away form in terms of the league has been great. We haven’t done well at home and that has hurt us. But, we want to finish strong, we need to win at Bengaluru to keep everything alive. We want to go there, be positive, and look to win a tough game,” Coyle said. “To those fans who have travelled to different games, thank you for that. We love that support and we will do our very best to win, finish strong on the road, and set us up for the two remaining home games.”

Joining Coyle for the presser was forward Irfan Yadwad, who has enjoyed a breakout season while playing across the frontline. When quizzed about his preferred position, Irfan claimed he is comfortable anywhere on the pitch and extended his gratitude toward Coyle for showing confidence in him.

“I am very thankful to the coach for the confidence he has given me this season. I am very happy. I don’t have a preferred position, I just want to play,” Irfan said, before adding that he wishes to finish the season strongly with Chennaiyin and then focus on the national team.

Lastly, Coyle confirmed that barring Laldinliana Renthlei, who underwent a successful shoulder surgery, he should have a fully fit and healthy squad at his disposal for the match.

