ISL 2024=25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

Guwahati, Oct 26 (IANS) Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored a double each as NorthEast United FC produced a majestic performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday, to round off a thoroughly convincing 5-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

Ajaraie scored in the 5th and 90th minutes while Parthib Gogoi found the back of the net in the 44th minute and 55th minutes for the team from Northeast India. Macarton Nickson contributed a goal in the 82nd minute to make it their biggest win in ISL.

The Highlanders registered their second win of the campaign in great style, as their free-flowing frontline got together to break past the Jamshedpur FC defence multiple times across both halves. This is the club’s biggest win in ISL history and the first time they have scored five goals in a game in the competition as well.

They were also helped with the Red Miners being reduced to 10 men with defender Stephen Eze getting sent off in the 29th minute. However, the Juan Pedro Benali-coached team had already gotten the lead thanks to the opening strike five minutes into the game by Ajaraie.

Buanthanglun Samte set up a rather straightforward pass for Ajaraie on the left flank. The dynamic attacker backed his instincts to take a shot at goal from a distance and his perfect attempt at netting the ball into the top right corner with a classic finish brought the spectators to the edge of their seats and left them awestruck.

Two minutes later, Mohammed Bemammer found Ajaraie at the appropriate goal-scoring position to double the lead of the Highlanders. Inside the centre of the 18-yard box, Ajaraie made a solid effort but it didn’t culminate in a strike.

Eze getting shown a second yellow card just before the half-hour mark turned the tide in NorthEast United's favour with Benali’s men maintaining an absolute stronghold over the flow of the game thereafter.

Parthib Gogoi made it 2-0 for NorthEast United as he brought up a brace to reach 10 ISL goals – the most by any player in the league before turning 22.

Though last year he floored the fans with his long-range stunners, Gogoi has added finer elements to his game and those were evident across his two goals here. He made a run inside the box and met Ajaraie’s squared-up pass perfectly to slot it into the bottom right corner in the 44th minute.

Ten minutes into the second half, it was Jithin M.S. who turned the provider for Gogoi, finding him in an exemplary situation inside the box. The latter didn’t disappoint, landing the ball into the top left corner to triple the team’s lead.

NorthEast United FC refused to take their foot off the pedal despite gaining a comfortable lead. Substitute Macarton Nickson made an instant impact, joining the goal-scoring frenzy by depositing the ball into the top right corner from the edge of the box through an assist by Hamza Regragui in the 82nd minute.

Ajaraie wrapped up the proceedings by nailing the fifth goal of the game in the 90th minute. It was a consequence of a quick counter-attack by the Highlanders, set up by Michel Zabaco who spotted the forward at the centre of the box.

NorthEast United FC will next play against Odisha FC on November 3, whereas Jamshedpur FC are set to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC the following day, i.e. November 4.

