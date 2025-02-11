ISL 2024-25: Struggling FC Goa hope to turn the tide against Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) They come from the same region and have a strong rivalry but FC Goa have struggled to win against Mumbai City FC and have a lot to prove as they are winless in last 13 matches. Thus, FC Goa will be looking to turn the tide when they meet Mumbai City FC once again in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Wednesday.

Despite being one of the most consistent teams in the league, FC Goa, who are currently placed second in the standings behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant, have often struggled in their rivalry against Mumbai City, winning just seven of their 27 encounters so far.

Their recent meetings paint a similar picture. Mumbai City have had the upper hand, winning most of their clashes in the past few seasons. FC Goa have not defeated the Islanders since 2019 and are winless in their last 13 games against their west-coast rivals, suffering eight defeats in the process.

But this time around, FC Goa look like a different beast and there are strong reasons to believe they can flip the script.

Their last encounter in October ended in a 2-1 defeat at home, but since that result, Manolo Marquez’s men have turned into an unstoppable force. FC Goa have lost just one of their last 14 games, winning nine along the way. That has included a win over leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and they have emerged as a genuine contender in the League Shield race. They currently sit second, 10 points behind Mohun Bagan SG, with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the fifth-placed Mumbai City FC have had a mixed run, winning just seven of their 15 matches since that victory over FC Goa. However, they have found form at the right time heading into this clash, going unbeaten in their last four games.

But this FC Goa side is different from the ones that struggled against MCFC in recent seasons. This season, Marquez’s side has been one of the most potent attacking teams in the league, netting 36 goals. Their scoring burden hasn’t rested on just one or two stars either, with 12 different players contributing goals.

While striker Armando Sadiku continues to lead the charts for them with nine goals, the biggest revelation has been midfielder Brison Fernandes, who has stepped up in recent months. His ability to create and convert chances has been a game-changer for the Gaurs.

The youngster has bagged seven goals, more than the combined tally of Mumbai City’s Indian attacking trio of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, and Vikram Singh.

On the flip side, Mumbai City FC haven’t been as ruthless in front of goal. Their tally of 24 goals is the lowest among the teams in the top six. However, they have been a tough side to break down, conceding just 22 times, which is the second-best defensive record in the top six after Mohun Bagan SG.

That defensive resilience will be crucial as they look to continue their strong record against FC Goa. The partnership of Mehtab Singh and Tiri has been rock-solid at the back, making Mumbai City FC a difficult side to breach.

Despite their issues in attack, Mumbai City FC have often found ways to grind out results in recent times. Their ability to frustrate opponents, stay organised, and punish mistakes from the opposition has made them a formidable unit. They have kept three clean sheets in their last four games while conceding just once.

As they are set to face-off again, the question doing the round is: Can FC Goa finally break their Mumbai City FC hoodoo? The signs are promising. They are in much better form and are in a stronger position than the Islanders. Their attack is firing on all cylinders and they will be itching to set the record straight.

But Mumbai City FC have proved they are no pushovers despite a campaign that has fallen short of expectations. They know how to grind out results and have shown time and again that they can find ways to frustrate FC Goa.

One thing is for sure is that this will feel like more than just a regular league fixture. If FC Goa aim to strengthen the belief that they can win silverware this season, beating Mumbai City FC would be the perfect statement. And if Mumbai City FC wish to continue its climb up the table, there’s no better way than by reminding everyone why they have historically had the upper hand in this rivalry.

