Ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma, his two aides sent to ED custody till Feb 17 (Ld)

Bhopal, Feb 11 (IANS) A district court here on Tuesday sent ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma and his two aides to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till February 17 in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The ED told the court that various incriminating documents pertaining to immovable properties, and investments made through various firms have been recovered from the premises belonging to Sharma and his two associates - Chetan Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal.

The ED further told the court that in connivance with Chetan Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, Saurabh Sharma established firms and used its bank accounts and those of his family members to launder the proceeds of crime for investments in properties in the name of family members and friends.

Sharma and both his associates were present in the court during the hearing.

Before the court's order on Tuesday, the ED issued a statement, saying that it had arrested Saurabh Sharma, Chetan Gaur, and Sharad Jaiswal under the Prevent of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal agency said, during the investigation, it was seen that Saurabh Sharma was appointed to MP State Transport Department as a constable in 2015, on compassionate grounds.

"During the investigation, it is revealed that Saurabh Sharma has acquired huge assets disproportionate to known sources of income after getting post," agency said in statement.

The ED had last week interrogated them separately for about six hours each in the Bhopal district jail.

The official sources said the trio had given rhetorical answers about the assets recovered from their promises during raids.

Earlier, they had told the court that 54 kg of gold and other disproportionate assets seized by investigating agencies did not belong to them. Notably, 54 kg of gold and Rs 11 crore were recovered by the I-T Department during a raid on December 19. The gold was found in Chetan Singh Gaur's car.

During interrogation, Chetan said the car was being used by Saurabh and his office employees. The ED uncovered cash, bank deposits, and valuables worth Rs 42 crore, along with property papers, which are undervaluation. Moreover, Lokayukta police seized diaries, laptops, pen drives, and property papers during their raids.

