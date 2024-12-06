ISL 2024-25: Resourceful Punjab FC climb to 3rd spot with clinical win over Mohammedan SC

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljak scored a goal apiece as Punjab FC triumphed over Mohammedan SC 2-0 in the 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday night. While the scoreline says 2-0, PFC with 37.3% ball possession and five shots on target were resourceful in picking up this victory on their home turf.

Majcen and Mrzljak were successful in the second half and that was enough for their team to bag three points from this match and move up to third spot in the standings. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, had plenty of chances but they couldn’t convert them into goals.

Punjab FC are now on 18 points from nine matches and are placed behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant (20 off nine) and Bengaluru FC (20 off 10).

The match started with a lot of intensity with Punjab FC pushing bodies forward in search of the opener. Although they didn’t create glaring chances, the first chance of the match fell to the hosts as Mrzljak unleashed Majcen with a dink pass from a fast break. The Slovenian showed great control and immediately pulled the trigger. The ball took a touch of Bhaskar Roy in goal before hitting the post on its way out.

Soon afterwards, the visitors had the best chance to go ahead in the game. Alexis Gomez stretched the Punjab FC defence with his movement on the left flank. The Argentine nutmegged a couple of defenders with his eventual pass to Lalremsanga Fanai on the far post. The youngster, who was completely unmarked in the box, failed to make the right connection as the ball went wide off the target.

Following this chance, there was a good spell of sustained pressure from the visitors which saw the likes of Carlos Franca, Alexis Gomez and Mirjalol Kasimov get involved in creating chances. Meanwhile, Punjab FC’s backline absorbed all the pressure brilliantly under the leadership of Ivan Novoselec.

In the second period, Mohammedan SC had the upper hand in the first few minutes with Remsanga finding him in the mix of things once again. A brilliant square pass from Franca found the winger on the far post but his lack of awareness meant that he once again scuffed his shot wide.

In the 49th minute, Bhaskar was forced to come up with a save after Mrzljak tried his luck from close range following an excellent combination play with Majcen. The Croatian came close to closing again in the 58th minute but was again denied by the post.

However, the ball wasn’t cleared away as Ricky Shabong found Majcen from the rebound and the Slovenian slotted it past Bhaskar Roy in goal to break the deadlock. He also became the highest goal contributor for Punjab FC with 13 goals in the competition. Majcen has now contributed to 38.44% of all goals, taking him to the top of the list.

The goal gave great momentum to Panagiotis Dilmperis’ men as they played with more assurance and confidence. In the 66th minute, Punjab FC doubled their lead courtesy of a fast break which saw Vidal unlock the inexperienced Mohammedan SC defence and find Mrzljak in space. The Croatian, who struck the post twice on the night, finally found the back of the net.

Punjab FC maintained their rigid defensive shape as Mohammedan SC struggled to create openings in the final quarter. With this win, Punjab FC propelled to the third position on the points table with young custodian Muheet Shabir Khan registering a clean sheet on his ISL debut.

Mohammedan SC will return to Kolkata to host Mumbai City FC on December 15 whereas Punjab FC will travel to Jamshedpur to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on December 13.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.