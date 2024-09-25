ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC extend winning start to season with a 2-0 win vs Hyderabad FC

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Punjab FC continued their dream run to the Indian Super League (ISL) season as they jumped to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Hyderabad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. The Shers have now won their opening three games of the season.

Hyderabad FC got the first chance of the game when Ramhlunchhunga’s free kick from quite a distance bounced at an awkward angle in the opening minutes of the game but was saved by Ravi Kumar at the expense of a corner.

Hyderabad were lucky to not have a player sent off in the 14th minute when Leander D Cunha’s high boot hit Punjab FC midfielder, and eventual goal scorer, Ezequiel Vidal in the face which saw the defender see an early yellow card.

Punjab were holding a great defensive structure and slowly started to grow into the game on an offensive front with Nihal Sudeesh and Filip Mrzljak, both getting solid chances in front of goal but were denied by Arshdeep Singh in goal.

The breakthrough finally came in the 24th minute of the game when Vidal got a free-kick from a dangerous position which the Argentinian buried into the bottom left corner. Arshdeep did manage to get a hand to the shot but was not able to keep the ball out of his net. Punjab FC head coach Dilmperis will be happy with his side’s first-half performance as they took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Hyderabad seemed determined to change the scoreline and were a much better side in the second half of the game. Thangboi Sinto’s side were improving as the game went on but Filip, the Croatian who acted as the architect of the side on the night, doubled the advantage with a swift counterattack in the 71st minute.

Punjab were absorbing the pressure put on by Hyderabad until a pass by Filip met Bakenga, the striker still looking for his first goal of the season, Bakenga's attempt was saved but fell to Filip who made no mistake in scoring his second on the night.

The scorer of the second goal against Odisha, Leon Augustine, came close to setting up a third just minutes later but his pass was dealt with by the defenders.

Cunha, who had already been booked on the night. Lunged into a challenge on Ricky Shabong which earned him a second yellow card and hence saw him being sent off in the 78th minute of the game reducing the Nawab’s to ten men. Filip did have a chance to score a third when a cross by Khaiminthang Lhungdim saw the. Croatian in acres of space in front of the goal but he hit the ball way over the crossbar.

Despite repeated attempts, Hyderabad did not concede a third on the night after being reduced to ten men. Punjab FC took the deserved three points and kept their first clean sheet of the season.

Punjab will now get a well-deserved mini-break as the side will not play until October 18 when they travel to face Bengaluru FC. Hyderabad on the other hand will hope to get their first win of the season against Chennaiyin FC on October 1.

—IANS

