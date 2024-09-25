Govt to make Assam Accord’s committee report public: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government will make Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sarma committee report regarding clause 6 of Assam Accord public in a day.

The Chief Minister's announcement came after he had a meeting with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) delegation to implement the recommendations of the high-level committee.

“We have discussed the Biplab Kumar Sarma committee report at length with the AASU leaders. The panel gave 67 recommendations regarding the implementation of clause 6. Out of a total 67 points, 40 recommendations come under the purview of the state government while in 12 cases, the involvement of both state and central government is required. In the rest of the recommendations, the centre has to take required steps,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that AASU leaders agreed with the state government and an action plan in this regard will be prepared.

“We will prepare an action plan regarding the recommendations of the committee and it will be submitted to AASU on October 25. On that day, another meeting will be held with the student body leaders,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the high-power committee report will be uploaded on the government website within the next 24 hours.

The Chief Minister further said that if AASU agrees with the stand of the government, then before April next year, recommendations of Biplab Kumar Sarma under the purview of the state government will be implemented.

“We are looking to carry out 52 recommendations of the clause 6 panel,” the Chief Minister added.

Notably, clause 6 suggested that, as a stopgap measure, the post-1971 stream of proclaimed foreigners should be placed in locations outside Assam until their expulsion is finished. Additionally, the panel also gave the definition of ‘Assamese’.

The committee mentioned that a number of constitutional and parliamentary reforms will be required in order to fully implement its recommendations. It has stated that the current Article 371-B of the Constitution will need to be changed.

The Assam Accord, signed following a six-year foreigners' agitation (1979–1985), stipulates that all foreigners entering the state after March 24, 1971, will be deported regardless of their religious affiliation.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards will be provided to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

