ISL 2024-25: Precise passers Odisha meet defensive FC Goa as both try to build momentum

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (IANS) FC Goa take on Odisha FC in an away match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday with both teams hoping to build on their current form and boost their position the points table with three points.

FC Goa are enjoying a strong campaign with a solid current unbeaten streak in away games (6), while Odisha FC are seeking their first-ever win against the Gaurs in ISL history.

However, the home team enters the fixture in high spirits, having won thrice and drawn twice in their previous five matches. FC Goa better them in this aspect since they have emerged victorious in four out of their last five ISL encounters. The Gaurs are placed third in the standings with 22 points from 12 matches, and the Juggernauts are positioned sixth with 20 points from 13 games.

Odisha FC will be eager to break their duck against the Gaurs and register their first victory in this rivalry, which will be a significant feat for their head coach Sergio Lobera, who previously used to be at the helm of FC Goa.

The two teams present contrasting styles and fortunes. Odisha have been accurate in passing, boasting the second-highest pass completion rate (81.3%) this season, while FC Goa depend on their defensive solidity, especially since Sandesh Jhingan’s return, conceding only four goals in their last six games.

So, will Odisha FC finally secure a win against the Gaurs, or will FC Goa reaffirm their superiority? The encounter at the Kalinga Stadium is expected to give a clear indication of that on Saturday.

The Juggernauts have recorded a 49% success rate in winning aerial duels this season, significantly higher than the 43.8% of FC Goa. Mourtada Fall, who has won 34 aerial duels, has been pivotal in Odisha FC winning their battles in the air, particularly inside both the defensive and attacking boxes.

However, Odisha have struggled for goals. They have played out two goalless draws this season (vs Mumbai City FC on Dec 5 and vs Mohammedan SC on Dec 27). Their highest such tally in an entire season is three, which came in 2023-24, and it’s a feat that Lobera & Co. will be cautious against replicating all over again this time around.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his team is targeting to reach the playoffs this season, and not finish atop in the league stages necessarily. “Our target is to reach the playoffs. There are better teams than us, who can fight for the shield. We cannot do that, we are professionals, and if there’s an opportunity till the end, we will try to do so,” Lobera said.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has never been defeated in his first ISL match of any new calendar year, winning four times and drawing once in five such games. However, he is yet to garner a victory in his three face-offs with Sergio Lobera-coached teams on the road, drawing twice and losing once. Which of these two records will hold after tomorrow’s match?

FC Goa's Armando Sadiku is just one goal (8 goals currently) away from setting his highest goal-scoring tally in a single ISL season and could equal his best performance against a single opponent (3 goals vs Jamshedpur FC) if he scores against Odisha FC. Sadiku’s presence upfront has certainly added sharpness and bite to FC Goa’s attacking endeavours this season.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez, on the other hand, has his eyes set on challenging for the League Shield. “We will fight till the very end for the League Shield. The competition is tough. Tomorrow is another very difficult game,” Marquez said.

In their 10 previous encounters, FC Goa have won six games, while four have ended in draws. Odisha FC are yet to taste victory in this fixture.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.