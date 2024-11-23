ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie named Player of the Month

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) NorthEast United FC forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been named the Indian Super League (ISL) Player of the Month for October 2024. The Moroccan sensation continues to shine bright for the Highlanders with his goalscoring exploits having scored in eight consecutive games, the joint longest such streak by any player in the league. The award selection process combines fan and expert votes, each accounting for 50% of the total.

Ajaraie recorded 50% of expert votes and 17.72% of fan votes, combining to 67.72%, which placed him first among the nominees. Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Greg Stewart finished second to the Highlanders’ goal machine with a total vote of 25.45%.

The Mariners’ captain Subhasish Bose (3% votes), Chennaiyin FC forward Wilmar Jordan Gil (2.15%), and NorthEast United FC’s custodian Gurmeet Singh (1.68%) were among the other nominees in the ‘Player of the Month’ award list.

Ajaraie has become the first-ever player to score in his first eight matches in the league's history. The dynamic forward has scored 11 goals in his first eight matches in the ISL, the fewest games any player has taken to score 10 or more goals.

The 31-year-old striker scored in each of NorthEast United FC’s three games in October. He found himself on the scoresheet against FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC and netted a brace against Jamshedpur FC in the Highlanders’ emphatic 5-0 victory over the Men of Steel.

Moreover, Ajaraie also became the fastest player to reach 10+ goals in a season (eight matches). The Moroccan had also won the prize for September 2024 for his excellent performance in the season's opening month.

