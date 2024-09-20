ISL 2024-25: Newcomers Mohammedan SC yearn to stand tall as FC Goa chase goal-scoring record

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) FC Goa will face Mohammedan SC for the first time in the Indian Super League (ISL) history at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

FC Goa have a positive recent history against Kolkata-based teams, winning four out of their last five encounters, with their only loss coming against Mohun Bagan Super Giant earlier this year. The Gaurs have also fared well in away games in Kolkata, winning their last two matches against East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

ISL debutants Mohammedan SC put up a spirited performance in their opening game, where a 94th-minute winner from Alaeddin Ajaraie secured NorthEast United FC win. Similarly, the Gaurs were undone by an injury-time winner by Jordan Murray for Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa are merely three strikes away (347) from becoming the first ISL team to score 350 goals in the competition. Around 124 of these goals have come on away turf, a reasonable nine ahead of the second-best Mumbai City FC (115) in this regard.

On the other hand, ⁠Mohammedan SC No. 10 Alexis Gomez attempted eight dribbles and completed four of them against the Highlanders. He rounded off the most dribbles along with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Jithin M.S. on the opening Matchday. Gomez’s ball-playing skills will be a factor to watch out for the FC Goa backline.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov has outlined that both his defensive as well as offensive players will require some additional time to get accustomed to the opposition in the ISL.

“We need to improve in defensive situations, as well as in attacking ones. We try to change some situations and be better in the next match. It’s not easy for players coming in from other countries to adapt quickly to the game here. Different players adapt differently to circumstances, some take less time and some more than that,” Chernyshov said.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez urged that his team is working hard to bounce back from the defeat in the opening game and gave some important injury updates for the squad, with the Gaurs missing multiple first-team stars for the coming few matches.

“From the training sessions, the hunger among the players to respond to the defeat in the first game is there. But you cannot promise results, you can only promise that the players will work hard to achieve them. And I feel that on Saturday against Mohammedan SC, they will work hard. Whether we will win 100% cannot be said, but we can definitely say that we will try our 100%," he quoted.

"Mohammad Yasir has had a big injury and he will be out at least for a month. All of our injured players won’t be available before the FIFA break window in October. However, three of them, i.e. Yasir, Sandesh Jhingan, and Iker Guarrotxena could be available just right after the international break,” Marquez added.

