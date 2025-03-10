ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City need a point against Bengaluru FC to secure top six spot

Bengaluru, March 10 (IANS) Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Tuesday. Placed seventh with 33 points, the Islanders need just a draw to edge past the sixth-positioned Odisha FC (33) and qualify for the playoffs. The Islanders, however, are winless in their previous four games, drawing and losing twice each. The Blues have made the cut for the top-six and are presently fourth in the standings with 38 points from 23 encounters.

The Blues have faced losses in three of their last four encounters against the Islanders, failing to find the back of the net thrice on the bounce, which are arguably unwanted records they will want to set clear before the playoffs begin.

Bengaluru FC have netted 40 goals from an expected goals (xG) value of 26.43, meaning their +13.57 xG differential is the third highest in the league. Sunil Chhetri (12) and Edgar Mendez (7) have top-scored for them.

Bengaluru FC’s substitutes have scored eight goals this season, their highest in a single ISL campaign. This allows them to take the game deep, potentially keeping the Islanders cautioned until the final whistle is blown in the forthcoming fixture.

The Islanders have gone scoreless in consecutive ISL games for only the second time under Petr Kratky. The last time they went three games without finding the back of the net was in 2015. With a -3.39 xG differential, Mumbai City FC are one of only three teams with a negative xG value this season.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that the Islanders would present a tough challenge in the coming game. “Mumbai City FC will play this match like one final. It’s difficult to play against teams like this, but we want to win this game,” he said.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky also acknowledged the strength of Bengaluru FC. “Bengaluru FC are a good side. They have quality in them, and there is a reason why they are in the playoffs,” he said.

