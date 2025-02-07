ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City hand NEUFC first defeat after eight games

Shillong, Feb 7 (IANS) Mumbai City FC defeated NorthEast United FC by 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Islanders handed the Highlanders their first defeat after a run of eight winless games to jump to the fourth spot with 31 points.

NorthEast United FC made the first critical move in the final third, as it was the duo of Macarton Nickson and Alaaeddine Ajaraie who joined hands from the left side of the field. Nickson picked up the ball from a hasty clearance by the Mumbai City FC backline and launched in a cross for Alaaeddine Ajaraie at the centre. Ajaraie's header flew over the post, depriving the Highlanders of a fine chance to get a lead in the eighth minute.

Ajaraie came back to spell trouble for the Mumbai City FC defence five minutes later. Michel Zabaco spotted the forward at a formidable position right at the edge of the box and the Moroccan launched an immediate shot that missed the target to the left.

The Highlanders didn’t lose the momentum though, probing questions to the visitors through an array of offensive options. When sustained build-up didn’t yield goals, they resorted to hitting the Islanders on fast counters. After absorbing an attacking endeavour in the 26th minute, the Highlanders embarked on a counter-attack, with Mohammed Ali Bemammer laying the final delivery for Ajaraie inside the box. The striker, placed well inside the box, shot the ball aiming for the left side of the net, but missed by a whisker.

Ajaraie didn’t hold back, turning creator for Nestor Albiach with a slick through hall just two minutes later. Albiach’s shot from the middle of the box lacked enough pace to trouble Phurba Lachenpa, who saved it conveniently down the middle.

Mumbai City FC overturned this with a moment of absolute brilliance through Brandon Fernandes in the 41st minute. Receiving a pass from Lallianzuala Chhangte on the right flank, Brandon showed great smarts to hurl in a cross for Bipin Singh, who put in a thumping header into the top right corner to get the Islanders the crucial advantage.

Chhangte kept pressing up the intensity even as the second half began. He spotted Hmingthanmawia Ralte in a pocket of space on the right flank and served him a chance, which was shot right into the middle of the goal in the 47th minute. Two minutes later, Buanthanglun Samte crossed in a delivery for Nickson following a corner, which the latter received at a slightly difficult angle. He shot it on the left side of the goal but a crowded Mumbai City FC box kept that out of threat.

Nickson was hovering around the Mumbai City FC defensive third and he sprung back into the action with a headed pass for Jithin MS, which the attacker took time on but shot above the top right corner.

However, the Islanders symbolised this game with moments of efficiency that sealed the three points in their favour. Though the Highlanders took 17 shots as compared to five of the visitors, the Petr Kratky-coached team were more composed upfront. In the added time of the second half, Mumbai City FC struck a rapid counter attack, which Tiri capped off with a superb pass that Chhangte nestled into the bottom right corner from the middle of the 18-yard area to round off a convincing outing.

Bipin completed 23 out of his 28 attempted passes, making a clearance and a cross each, in addition to netting the opener of the match.

Mumbai City FC will play their next game against FC Goa on February 12, whereas NorthEast United FC are set to feature against Jamshedpur FC on February 13.

