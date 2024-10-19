ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC extend unbeaten streak against FC Goa to 13 games with 2-1 win

Margao (Goa), Oct 19 (IANS) Two strikes in the first half from Nikalos Karelis and Yoell van Niff helped Mumbai City FC grab their maiden victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a 2-1 win over FC Goa in a closely fought encounter at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday evening.

The Islanders extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games against the Gaurs to reaffirm their upper hand in the recent history of the fixture. The two goals by Karelis and Yoell van Niff were sufficient for the Islanders as the spot-kick that Armando Sadiku converted for the home side in the second half of the game came only as consolation.

This win, for the Petr Kratky-coached unit made possible by their Dutch midfielder Yoell van Nieff, whose sublime skillsets in the offensive half of the field helped the visitors repeatedly pierce through a well-organised FC Goa backline. Hmingthanmawia Ralte, commonly known as Valpuia, was an energetic presence for Mumbai City FC and it was he who earned a free-kick for them from the right flank in the 21st minute that led to the Karelis' opener.

Van Nieff stepped up on the set piece and delivered a perfectly dipping curled ball inside the box that met an onrushing Nikolaos Karelis at the centre of the 18-yard area. Karelis thundered the ball into the back of the net through his head, getting the Islanders an important lead in the contest.

Seven minutes later, former Mumbai City FC midfielder Rowllin Borges came close to helping Sadiku secure the equaliser for FC Goa. Now with the Gaurs, Borges squared up a pass to Sadiku from the right flank, and the striker twice attempted to score but to no avail.

Van Nieff ensured to capitalise on a moment in the 40th minute, driving an attack forward with his sheer pace and trickery on the ball. He dazzled ahead from the middle, but instead of taking the passing route, the 31-year-old opted to test his fortunes from distance. The ball landed in the bottom left corner and helped Mumbai City FC head into the half-time break with a comfortable two-goal lead.

In the second half, Valpuia committed a foul on Sadiku inside the 18-yard box in the 54th minute. He was shown a yellow card and Sadiku made sure that he didn’t fluff this time, hammering the ball into the top right corner a minute later to give FC Goa a sneak back into the proceedings.

Mumbai City FC held their nerves impressively thereafter though, as FC Goa could not turn the tides despite coach Manolo Marquez making some inspired substitutions with Dejan Drazic and Nim Dorjee coming on late into the game.

FC Goa will next play against Chennaiyin FC on October 24, whereas Mumbai City FC return to action against Odisha FC on October 27.

