ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City face stern Mohun Bagan to stay afloat in playoffs race

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Mumbai City FC will play against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were crowned the ISL League Winners after their 1-0 triumph against Odisha FC at home last Sunday. They became the first team to successfully defend their ISL title, and will now have their eyes set on winning the ISL Cup, which they missed out on by a narrow margin against the Islanders last season.

Mumbai City FC have won just eight matches this season, their lowest tally since the 2020-21 campaign, and they are placed at the sixth spot with 32 points from 21 games. They need four more points to qualify for the top-six, and could even make it there with fewer points if other results fall in their favour.

The Islanders have scored in all of their 11 previous meetings against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL. However, the form of their frontline this season raises concerns, as they have failed to find the net in seven matches, which is their joint-highest such tally in a single campaign.

The Mariners have been in fine form, remaining unbeaten in their last five away games (W3 D2). A win or a draw in this fixture will see them equal their longest unbeaten away sequence in ISL history.

Mumbai City FC have managed just four home wins this season, their lowest home tally since 2015 and 2016 (three each). They even suffered consecutive 0-3 losses to Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC here earlier this season.

The Islanders have netted 21 goals from inside the box this season, with only Mohammedan SC (9) and Hyderabad FC (17) having scored fewer. With 25 strikes, the Petr Kratky-coached team has been the third-least scorers this season.

The Mariners have netted three or more goals in each of their last two away games. If they do so again against Mumbai City FC, it will be a first in their ISL history. The Jose Molina-coached team has kept six clean sheets in a row.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky praised the Mariners for being more efficient in converting opportunities into goals.

“Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been more effective in the final third as compared to us. We have created chances, but not scored enough, and that’s an area where we need to improve,” he said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina opened up on the recipe for the success of his squad.

“Football is very difficult and very easy at the same time. The secret to success is the same, it’s to work hard, be focused, and have good talent in the squad,” he said.

