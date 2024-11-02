ISL 2024-25: FC Goa’s emphatic 3-0 win ends Bengaluru FC’s unbeaten streak

Margao, Nov 2 (IANS) Bengaluru FC were subject to their first defeat of the 2024-25 Indian Super League campaign as FC Goa rode on second-half strikes from Armando Sadiku, Brison Fernandes and Dejan Drazic to clinch a 3-0 win at the JN Stadium, in Fatorda, on Saturday.

The result kept the Blues in first place, while the hosts climbed up to fifth place with only their second win of the season.

Both teams looked aggressive from the get-go as Goa threw numbers in the box, while the BFC players crowded the midfield regions. Bengaluru soaked up the early pressure, as Goa made use of Drazic’s creativity on the wings to create inroads. Rahul Bheke blocked Sadiku’s early effort, while Aakash Sangwan and Boris Singh Thangjam tested the Blues’ defence with crosses from either flank.

Goa looked a threat from set-pieces too, and the best chance of the first period fell to defender Odei Onaindia. The Spaniard, however, miscued his effort to divert Mohammad Yasir’s pin-point free-kick goalward. Alberto Noguera attempted to clip passes over the top for Mendez as Bengaluru looked to be more direct in the closing stages of the first half.

The visitors continued to see more of the ball in the second half, with Suresh’s addition injecting impetus in attack. Roshan collected Suresh’s pass infield and attempted a long-range effort, but his shot was comfortably gathered by Tiwari. The Blues had another chance when Tiwari tipped over Chhetri’s looping header.

The hosts opened the scoring through Sadiku’s shot from Yasir’s low cross into the box took a couple of deflections before trickling past Gurpeeet Singh Sandhu in the Bengaluru goal.

Ten minutes after their opener, substitute Brison Fernandes doubled Goa’s advantage with a deft chip from outside the box. Gurpreet’s delay in releasing the ball allowed Sadiku to pick his pocket, poking the ball for Brison to clip home.

Drazic netted Goa’s third in stoppage time after he latched onto Iker Guarrotxena’s chip and slipped a shot past a hapless Gurpreet to mount Bengaluru's woes on the night. Bengaluru’s rare forays forward were read well by the returning Jhingan and Onaindia, who held firm for Goa and helped Marquez’s side to their first home win of the season.

