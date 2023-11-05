ISL 2023-24: Domestic talents star in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Riding on a superb show by their domestic talents, FC Goa put in a clinical performance to beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Boris Singh opened the scoring in the 13th minute, and Rowllin Borges doubled the lead in the 24th minute as FC Goa led 2-0 at half-time. Udanta Singh scored the third goal for the Gaurs in the 72 to give the finishing touches to the victory.

The win was memorable for Goa head coach Manolo Marquez as he recorded his first victory in five meetings against his counterpart Owen Coyle.

The Marina Machans were unable to stop a flawless-looking Goa unit from recording a convincing victory to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

It was promising Indian talent Jay Gupta, who helped FC Goa get off the mark on Sunday. The 22-year-old fullback set up the goal with a well-crafted assist for Boris Singh in the 13th minute. Sprinting ahead, Gupta capitalised on the open space and sent in a fine cross for Boris at the far post. The winger met it perfectly and slotted it into the back of the net to hand Goa the lead.

Midfielder Rowllin Borges doubled the lead at the 24th-minute mark, with a collective effort that was capped off with some impressive individual shooting -- Borges capitalising on a good move by Victor Rodriguez and Carl McHugh.

Borges had netted only eight times in 107 ISL appearances before this, but the confidence he showed to pounce upon a goal-scoring opportunity certainly benefited the visitors on Sunday night.

FC Goa attacker Udanta Singh built on that, as the 27-year-old pulled off a terrific effort from outside of the 18-yard box in the 72nd minute to bag Goa’s third goal of the game. The Chennaiyin backline gave him plenty of space and much like Borges, Udanta too tried his luck.

All in all, FC Goa rounded off a victory that must please Marquez as his players ticked most boxes to return home with three points to their name.

FC Goa will next host Jamshedpur FC on November 27 in the league, whereas Chennaiyin FC will face East Bengal FC at home on November 25.

