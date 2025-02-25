‘Ishq Jabariya’ actor Lakshay Khurana reminisces about his memories of Mahashivratri

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Ahead of Mahashivratri, actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays Aditya in “Ishq Jabariya”, shared his cherished memories and plans for this year’s celebration. He revealed this year he won't be able to fast due to a busy schedule at work.

Lakshay said: "As a child in Delhi, I would be excited the night before Shivratri because I knew we would visit the temple. At night, I would go with my father to the Shiva temple, where we would pour milk and water on the Shivling and perform puja.”

He shared that he also looked forward to eating street food like golgappas near the temple.

“These remain some of my most beautiful and cherished Shivratri memories,” said the actor.

Talking about his plans for this year, he added: “As I grew older, I started fasting the entire day. However, due to my busy shooting schedule for Ishq Jabariya, I won’t be able to fast this year. Still, I will wake up early and visit the temple with my wife.”

Lakshay is a devotee of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

“I have deep faith in Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, so I will offer milk and water to the Shivling, seek blessings, and chant ‘Har Har Mahadev.’ Shivratri is a very special occasion for me, and I always look forward to it," said the actor.

“Ishq Jabariya”, which airs on Sun Neo, is a love story centered on Gulki, played by Siddhi Sharma, a spirited young woman with big dreams.

The show features a stellar cast, including Dipshikkha Nagppal, Kamya Punjabi, Siddhi Sharma, Vriddhi Tiwari, Pankaj Motla, Raghav Gosain, Pallavi Pradhan, Pranoti Pradhan, Akshaya Bhingarde, Shagun Matta, Zara Kabir, Adnan Khan, Varun Parashar, and Afzal Khan.

Produced by Shyamasheesh Bhattacharya and Neelima Bajpayee under Shakuntalam Telefilms banner, 'Ishq Jabariya" has been directed by Sahib Siddiqui.

Lakshay is also known for his role in shows such as "Kyunki... Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai", "Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and "Naagin".

