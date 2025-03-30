Ishaan Khatter talks about best summer trip with brother Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter took a trip down memory lane and recalled one of the best bike summer trips he had with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

Asked Ishaan if he has some summer holiday memories with his star brother Shahid Kapoor, he told IANS: “No, I actually didn’t get to take a lot of summer holidays as a family when I was younger.”

However, he shared some fond riding trip memories.

“But some of the best trips that we have done have been the riding trips when I was a little older bike riding trips and one of them was in a summery hot Italian landscape. That is my favorite memory,” said Ishaan at the Magnum lounge at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

Earlier Ishaan had spoken about working with Shahid.

“See, the beautiful thing about this industry and this business is that you never know what's going to come next and it is unpredictable. So I think we're both people who rely very strongly on instinct,” he told IANS.

The actor added: “I think we're both brothers who I highly respect, I mean, he's my elder brother, but I think there's a mutual respect and we give each other the space and independence in our own careers,” said the actor, who strutted the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Guwahati.

Ishaan tagged it as a “special moment”, if the two stars work together.

“If we get to work together, I think it would be a very special moment and we would like to make it equally or more special for the audience as well,” said Ishaan, who made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, which starred Shahid.

He added: “So as far as the story is concerned, it could be any genre, but I can't, I won't be able to wait to sink my teeth into a role if I'm facing the camera with my brother.

