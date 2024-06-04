Irfan Pathan congratulates brother Yusuf on winning Baharampur LS constituency

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated elder brother Yusuf Pathan on winning the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal on Tuesday.

Yusuf, who contested on the All-India Trinamool Congress ticket, has defeated the veteran Congress politician and sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by a margin of 85,022 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

"Lala @iamyusufpathan With unyielding confidence in your noble cause, you embarked on the daunting journey to triumph over seasoned politicians. Armed with integrity and unwavering resolve, may your noble intentions translate into transformative actions, enriching the lives of our nation's citizens. Mera bhai jeet Gaya," Irfan wrote on X.

Out of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has won 22 seats and is currently leading on seven more while BJP has won six seats and is also ahead on six other seats. Indian National Congress has won a solitary seat in the state, as per ECI data.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has touched the majority mark in the results and is set to form its government for the third consecutive time in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.