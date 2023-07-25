Iran wraps up 'large-scale' air drill

Tehran, July 25 (IANS) The Iranian Air Force has wrapped up a two-day "large-scale" air drill in the central province of Isfahan.

Ninety-two aircraft, including interceptors, bombers, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as tanker and transport airplanes, were involved in the military exercise, which was codenamed the 11th Devotees of Velayat Airspace, country's official news agency IRNA quoted Alireza Roudbari, the spokesman of the drill, as saying on Monday.

He listed some of the "successful" operations during the drill, such as destroying mock targets using F-4 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers equipped with upgraded missiles and homegrown rockets, and smashing ground targets using Arash kamikaze drones, Xinhua news agency reported, citing IRNA.

Roudbari said psychological warfare operations and tests of "advanced" communication systems were also conducted.

The drill aims to provide "absolute protection" for Iran, enhance regional cooperation and deter the enemies, said Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief commander of the Iranian Army, on the sidelines of the drill.

