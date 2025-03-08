Iran voices concern over violence, insecurity in Syria

Tehran, March 8 (IANS) Iran has expressed grave concern over escalating violence and insecurity in Syria. Iran closely monitors Syria's internal developments and follows with great concern the reports of violence and insecurity in various parts of the Arab state, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

He made the remarks in response to intense clashes that erupted in Syria's coastal regions over the past 48 hours.

Baghaei stressed the need to ensure security and stability in Syria and create conditions for the peaceful coexistence of all Syrian groups. He also stressed the need to maintain Syria's territorial integrity in the face of Israel's aggression and threats.

Baghaei said that Iran firmly opposes insecurity and violence in Syria and the killing and maiming of the "oppressed" Syrians from any group or tribe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since Thursday, fierce clashes between Syria's interim government forces and armed opposition groups affiliated with the former government in coastal regions have left nearly 250 people dead.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the clashes marked one of the deadliest escalations since the fall of the previous government last December.

It said that military personnel, opposition fighters, and civilians were among those killed as government forces continued their crackdown on remnants of the former regime's military factions in the governorates of Latakia, Tartous, and Hama.

The clashes erupted after gunmen ambushed military forces, checkpoints and headquarters along the coastline, the Observatory said.

The toll also includes 50 soldiers and officers from Syria's Defence and Interior Ministries and 45 opposition fighters.

The Observatory indicated that additional reinforcements and heavy weaponry have been deployed to key flashpoints as fighting remains ongoing in rural Latakia and Tartous.

