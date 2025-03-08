Telugu NRI Woman Found Dead in Vizag

An NRI woman named Roja died under suspicious circumstances in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam(Vizag), Andhra Pradesh. The NRI was working as a software professional in the United States. The police received a phone call about Roja hanging herself to death in the bathroom of the five-star hotel she was residing in. After returning from the States, Roja reportedly took a room at a renowned hotel in Vizag, where she met her friend Sridhar.

Preliminary investigation allowed the police to register the death as suicide but they have taken Sridhar into custody for further questioning. It's being reported that Sridhar is an NRI doctor and since the conditions surrounding the NRI lady's death are extremely suspicious, the Commissioner of Police confirmed that they are investigating in all possible directions.

Has she committed suicide or was she murdered? The truth will be revealed in a few days after the Vizag police complete their investigation.