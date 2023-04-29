Iran says foreign forces' presence in Syria 'illegal', main source of insecurity

Tehran, April 29 (IANS) Iran's permanent ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the "illegal" presence of foreign military forces, including those of the US, in Syria constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and is the main source of insecurity in the Arab state.

Iravani made the remarks in an address to a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria on Thursday local time, official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

He called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the "unlawful" forces from Syria, which is essential to creating a conducive environment for resolving the crisis and restoring peace and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iravani slammed the continued imposition of unilateral sanctions as a major obstacle to improving the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria, adding such "illegal" measures have had destructive impacts on the Syrian people's economy and living standards.

The recent deadly earthquakes in Syria have made it even more critical to lift the "unjust" sanctions, the envoy asserted.

He said Iran welcomes the improvement of Syria's diplomatic relations in the region and the world, particularly with other Arab states, to guarantee the Syrian nation's security, stability and welfare.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.