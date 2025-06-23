Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Tehran, June 23 (IANS) Iran on Monday executed a man found to be guilty of spying for the Israeli intelligence service, the judiciary of the Islamic Republic reported.

"Mohammad Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was hanged this morning for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime," stated the judiciary of Iran. (Zionist regime is the term used by Iran for Israel)

Shayesteh was arrested in 2023 for having alleged links to Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency.

This comes as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and Israel.

Earlier also, on June 14, the Iranian authorities executed a man accused of espionage for Mossad.

"Israeli Mossad spy executed after full criminal trial, the verdict being upheld by Iran's Supreme Court," reported Iran's Mehr news agency.

According to reports, Esmail Fekri was arrested in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation conducted by the Iranian security agencies.

The execution comes at a time when the war between the two countries continues to intensify and has drawn global attention for threatening the peace of the entire West Asia, a region already facing massive geopolitical turbulence.

Not much information about Fakhri's arrest, trial proceedings, or specific charges has been revealed, as cases dealing with espionage rarely provide full details, given the sensitivities attached to it.

The Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported that Fekri sought to send Iran's classified and sensitive information to Mossad in return for money.

Iran, in late May, had also announced the execution of another individual, identified as Pedram Madani, on the conviction of spying for Israel.

The Iranian media claimed on Sunday that the police in Alborz province in the west of Tehran had arrested two people suspected of having links to Mossad. Later in the day, Israel said it had also arrested two citizens suspected of working for Iran's intelligence services.

These cases reflect ongoing tensions between Iran and Israeli intelligence agencies, which have been engaged in covert intelligence and counterintelligence operations and have dealt a heavy blow to each other via covert operations.

The two intelligence agencies are engaged in a tit-for-tat campaign combining classic espionage, sabotage, aerial strikes and other covert assassinations.

Several reports claimed that Israeli spies were already on the ground and smuggling weapons into the hostile territory, much before the launch of airstrikes on Tehran.

