IPL 2025: Will Jacks hits 50 but Mumbai Indians restricted to 155/8 by GT

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Will Jacks scored a half-century but Mumbai Indians failed to capitalise on the opportunities to be restricted to 155/8 by a clinical bowling display by Gujarat Titans in Match 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians came into this match on the back of a six-match unbeaten streak but that run is likely to end on Tuesday in this crucial match against GT that both teams need to win to inch closer to the playoff spot.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians landed in trouble in the first over as Mohammed Siraj struck off the second ball. Jacks had to walk into the middle early and made the most of his chance to score his maiden half-century for the Mumbai Indians.

But the five-time champions failed to capitalise on the platform provided by Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav, who shared a 71-partnership for the third wicket. They lost seven wickets for 58 runs to end up with a paltry score.

Earlier, in an eventful first over, Mohammed Siraj made the breakthrough when Ryan Rickelton (2) played uppishly to a length delivery outside off and popped up a catch that Sai Sudharsan snared smartly. Things turned more dramatic when Will Jacks smashed one straight to Sudharsan at short extra-cover and the latter grassed the sharp chance. Jacks rubbed salt into the injury with a four off the next delivery. Clipping a fullish delivery on leg stumps over mid-on. On the last ball of the over, there was a huge shout for lbw against Jacks, but it was not given.

In Siraj's next over, Jacks blasted a six and four off successive balls while Rohit also helped himself to a boundary, as it cost GT 15 runs. But Arshad Khan landed a big blow when he had Rohit Sharma splicing a tame catch to Prasidh Krishna at mid-off -- Mumbai were down to 26/2 in the fourth over.

Suryakumar Yadav welcomed Prasidh Krishna into the attack with back-to-back boundaries, while Will Jacks struck Arshad Khan for three fours in the sixth over as Mumbai reached 56/2 in the power-play. But it could have been worse if Gujarat Titans fielders had not dropped three catches in the first six overs. After Sudharsan dropped Jacks, the English allrounder got another respite when Siraj floored an easy offering off Arshad Khan. Suryakumar also enjoyed a life when Sai Kishore grassed an uppish flick at mid-wicket, palming it over his head.

Will Jacks, who reached his maiden half-century for Mumbai Indians in 29 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes, and Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24, 5x4) raised 71 runs off 46 balls for the third wicket, dominating the bowling with some audacious shots before Yadav was dismissed, trying an inside-out shot to a slower one by Sai Kishore and spooning a catch to Shahrukh Khan at long-off.

Jacks departed soon after, caught by Sudharsan in poetic justice of sorts, off Rashid Khan, failing to read the wrong-un. He scored 53 off 35 balls. His departure triggered a collapse as the Mumbai Indians lost three more wickets for 26 runs as Tilak Varma (7), Hardik Pandya (1), and Naman Dhir (7) departed in quick succession.

Corbin Bosch (27 off 22 balls) hammered two sixes off successive balls off Prasidh Krishna in the last over before he was felled by a sharp bumper onto his helmet. He was run out off the next ball and Mumbai Indians ended with a paltry 155/8 in 20 overs. Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler for Gujarat Titans with 2-34.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 155/8 in 20 overs (Will Jacks 53, Suryakumar Yadav 35; Corbin Bosch 27; Sai Kishore 2-34, Rashid Khan 1-21) against Gujarat Titans.

