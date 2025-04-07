IPL 2025: Struggling CSK look for batting resurgence against Punjab Kings

New Chandigarh, April 7 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host a struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the IPL 2025 fixture at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. After being dealt with a loss in their first home game of the season, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be hoping to return to winning ways against the struggling five-time champions.

The Chennai-based franchise is languishing in ninth place in the points table after having failed to complete their run chases in their previous three games having lost against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals. The question that hangs over the side is despite having a strong top order consisting of Rachin Ravindra. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, the side lacks a serious depth making fans sure of their capability of chasing big totals.

Punjab on the other hand, after winning their opening two games, were brought down to earth with a massive 50-run defeat against the Royals in their previous outing. A collapse in the middle order saw the Kings stumble and were handed their first defeat in the Ponting-Iyer era.

When: Tuesday, April 08

Where: The match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Time: The toss will take place at 7 pm IST with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 7:30 pm.

Live streaming: The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.