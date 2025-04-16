IPL 2025: Shreyas has a good composure as a captain, says Rayudu

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) After Punjab Kings (PBKS) defended a paltry 111 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur to script the lowest successful defence in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, former India cricketer Rayudu praised Iyer’s attitude and composure, calling him the difference between a meek surrender and a statement win.

"I have known the best of captains who wouldn't have taken this score seriously. Trust me. But this guy did. Ponting does. Ponting would never give up. That’s a great combination they have. But only if they don’t change the players as often as they do. If they keep it constant, I think they’ll get a lot of success.

"He (Shreyas) has that composure as a person and as a captain, and that is why I feel… sir (Bishop) here has said he is a good captain, and that's because he has that composure," Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show.

The move that changed the match came in the eighth over. With KKR at 62 for 2 chasing 112 , Iyer brought fielders around the bat and gave Chahal the license to attack. The veteran leg-spinner responded with a game-turning spell of 4-28 and it brought PBKS back into a contest.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, too, highlighted Iyer’s impact on every franchise he’s captained. "Wherever Shreyas has gone, he’s made teams better. I have seen captains sit back and probably say, ‘Let’s take this deep’. But he didn’t. He made a move. And PBKS were rewarded with a bonus win," Bishop said.

Bishop recalled how Iyer had previously turned around the fortunes of Delhi Capitals in 2018 and also led them to a final in 2020. His stint with KKR culminated in a title in 2024. And now, at PBKS, he has them in the top four with four wins in six games and also leads their run charts.

"They are more eager, they are more hungry. They are on their way," Rayudu said, while Bishop pointed out that, compared to some of the teams, PBKS were only playing their sixth game on Tuesday, and "had they gone the other way and lost this, it wouldn't have been detrimental, but they have given themselves a bonus".

