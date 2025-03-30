IPL 2025: RR bowling unit hasn’t been as sharp as what we’d have liked, says Bond

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) After suffering two consecutive defeats in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond acknowledged the shortcomings in their bowling unit ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Sunday.

In their first game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan bowlers gave away 286 runs to concede the second-highest total in IPL history.

In the next game against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, Rajasthan bowlers failed to defend 151 total as the side lost the match by eight wickets.

Despite the poor outings in the season so far, Bond expressed faith in his team to come strong in their final match in Guwahati before shifting their base to Jaipur.

"Going good mate, we have a new crew this year but always nice to reconnect with some familiar faces from other teams and make some new friends as well. We had a really good lead-in, but obviously haven’t started the season as well as we would have wanted. But all in all, it is a pretty happy camp so hope we can put in a good performance tonight," Bond told broadcasters ahead of the clash.

"Our whole bowling unit hasn’t been as sharp as what we’d have liked to be, but we’ve got some experience as well, some IPL winners, some International experience but we haven’t been able to string a performance together," he added.

Talking about pacer Jofra Archer, who had a miserable show in the last two games, the bowling coach feels the Englishman will find his rhythm soon and contribute to the team's success.

"In terms of Jofra, his body physically is really good. I think he’s looking to put in a strong performance like the rest of the crew. We’ve talked about putting pressure on the opposition as a bowling group," Bond said.

"It’s always nice to get that first victory under the belt, you are always under some pressure. Just hoping for an improved performance across the board and hopefully the result will take care of itself," he added.

Chennai won the toss and opted to bowl first as they made two changes in their line-up with Jamie Overturn and Vijay Shankar coming in for Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda.

On the other hand, Rajasthan backed fielded an unchanged playing 11 for the encounter.

Bond said on CSK and MS Dhoni's supporters in Guwahati, "Yeah, we said that coming here when we saw almost 90% yellow, wherever MS goes it is the same, CSK have a huge following wherever they play. Makes the atmosphere electric, they are always a good team to play against but this is our second home, we haven’t done too well here but hoping to turn things around tonight."

