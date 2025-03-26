IPL 2025: Pitch was just holding a bit, so I could stick to my lengths, says Chakaravarthy

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) After returning with figures of 1/43 in the IPL 2025 opening game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Varun Chakaravarthy bounced back in sizzling style to pick 2-17 and play a vital role in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricting Rajasthan Royals to 151/9.

Chakaravarthy combined forces with Moeen Ali (2-17), playing due to Sunil Narine missing out with illness, to pick four wickets collectively in their eight overs and wreck RR’s plans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Such was the brilliance of Narine and Chakaravarthy that KKR didn't even need Andre Russell’s services with the ball, as RR went from 67/1 to 82/5 in the middle overs.

“Today was a good wicket for me. It was holding a bit. It wasn't turning square but it was just holding a bit and I could stick to my lengths.

“It's great to have him (Moeen). He had to turn up so quickly because it was on short notice we got to know that Sunny (Narine) was not well. The way he turned up so quickly was amazing,” said Chakaravarthy in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

With 151/9 also becoming the lowest total of IPL 2025 so far, Chakaravarthy felt some smart batting from KKR will help them chase the target and get their first win of the tournament. “We couldn't have asked for any better target. The pitch is slow, some smart batting will help. He was looking in great touch, Riyan.”

“The six he hit off me, I just thought the ball I bowled previously was a little short and I just wanted to stay a little more fuller and see what's happening with the pitch, it just got the edge,” he concluded.

