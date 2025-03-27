IPL 2025: It was hard to replace Sunil but I did a fair job, says Moeen Ali after KKR’s win

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Playing his first IPL game for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Moeen Ali stood up in the absence of an unwell Sunil Narine to pick 2-23 and play a vital hand in the defending champions winning over Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

After winning the match, Moeen said he did a fair job of stepping up as Narine’s replacement. “It was nice. I have been practicing well. I was told this morning that Sunil was not well. It was hard to replace Sunil, but I did a fair job. Those are the wickets you enjoy the most, try and open the batters up, spin the ball as much as you can.”

“Really good, really good bunch of guys, it's been amazing so far. Trying to get better at 37 years old. It's a very, very balanced side; all these players are amazing, Narine, Russell, and Quinny are always guaranteed to play, so it's tough to get in. Take your chance when it comes and make the most of it,” said Moeen after the match ended.

Asked about his experience facing Jofra Archer, Moeen stated, “I have not faced that sort of fast bowling probably since the Ashes. I was the unlucky one facing him, he was too quick for me. Just to stay on top of your game and still try to improve and develop. Use my experience and keep the stumps in play, and to the left-handers in particular bowl it tight.”

Quinton de Kock, who set up KKR’s chase by hitting 97 not out, said the side was lucky to have batted second in the match, where some dew also came for their assistance. “Nice to get my opportunity, wanted to make it count. To be fair, haven't felt any challenges yet (after not playing international games for South Africa). Have had 3 months off, which felt nice. Had about a 10-day build-up to this season.”

“Only my second game here, just taking it as I see it. Luckily, we batted second, so I could watch the wicket and see how the ball was behaving. Just played the situation of the game. The IPL is known for big sixes and big scores, but that wasn't the moment for me. It was just about winning it the way I know it.”

He also said speeding up the chase in favour of the net run rate wasn’t discussed. “Not the type of wicket for that kind of game, the ball was turning and stopping. It was a working man's wicket. If we get an opportunity at a better wicket, then surely that will be a chat, but today it was all about getting down and winning it.”

De Kock signed off by talking about the acceptance he has found in the KKR camp. “I love meeting new people and being in new environments. It is about finding your feet within the team. Sometimes the team accepts you later, but here with KKR, they have accepted me already with open arms, so it feels good.”

