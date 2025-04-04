IPL 2025: 'I'm looking at Gill as a captain who will take GT forward', says head coach Nehra

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra backed captain Shubman Gill for the long-term leadership role of the franchise. The No. 1 ranked ODI batter is leading the franchise in the second straight IPL season following the departure of former captain Hardik Pandya before the start of the last edition.

Under Pandya's captaincy, Gujarat won the title in their inaugural appearance in the 2022 season. In the following season, Gujarat finished as runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the final. After the all-rounder's move to Mumbai Indians, the captaincy was handed over to Gill.

"From all the conversations I've had with Shubman Gill over the past year, I believe a person learns best from their own experiences. So, this year, things will only get better and better. Again, for me, it’s not just about results. I’m looking at Shubman Gill as a person, as a captain, and as someone who will take this team forward.

"If a player like Shubman, who has been part of the same team for three to four years, stays grounded, keeps learning from the game, and continues to grow—which is in his nature - then the sky is the limit for him. This is what I believe," Nehra said on JioHotstar’s show ‘Aava De’.

Speaking about his coaching philosophy, Nehra emphasised the need for stability in a fast-paced tournament like the IPL. "For me, I don’t see things only from a coach’s perspective. Even if I put myself in the shoes of a player in such an environment - the hectic IPL, a long yet fast-paced tournament - the first thing players need is stability. That’s how I feel. My approach is to just let them be; nobody is judging them here. First, they need to settle down, especially when they join a new franchise," he said.

"The nature of the sport is such that you retain four to five players, and in the auction, you might get one or two key additions. So, after every three years, 40-50% of the squad is new. That means you have to put in extra effort to build the team again, just like the situation we are in now.

"There’s no bio-bubble anymore. If there was one, it would have been easier. But in Ahmedabad, it’s good that people don’t go out much, so in a way, it still feels like a bubble. The challenge is - how do you spend time and build chemistry with new players in just a week? It’s about clarity - on the field and off the field. Just the basic things. I don’t think there’s any rocket science to it. I always say, keep it simple. It’s a very straightforward task - but maybe, keeping it simple isn’t always that simple," the former India pacer added.

Nehra also highlighted the importance of a strong mindset for bowlers in T20 cricket, emphasising their role beyond just containing runs.

"For bowlers, many tend to go along with the common mindset that in T20 cricket, getting hit is okay. We understand that it happens - but in what way? On some days, you might concede 60-70 runs in four overs, or even 70 in three. But you also have to think the other way around - that in four overs, you can take two or three wickets while conceding 20-24 runs. You can’t just focus on one side of the equation," he said.

The veteran cricketer further lauded pacers Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna for their strong mindset.

"Once a bowler falls into a negative mindset, it becomes difficult to recover. We understand the playing conditions. The mindset of the dressing room and the spectators are different, but what truly drives the team is how the players think inside the dressing room. That positivity is crucial for bowlers. International bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna must always believe they are in the battle.

"Sometimes, the batsman will win; other times, the bowler will. If you have a bad season, the batsman might dominate more often. But if you have a good season - like the two years Mohammed Shami played here, or when Hardik Pandya bowled under lights - it can feel like playing at Headingley, even on the same Ahmedabad pitch," Nehra explained.

Fourth-placed Gujarat Titans will take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Telangana capital on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.