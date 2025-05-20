IPL 2025: If four-five close games went in RR’s favour, situation would be different, says Parag

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Ahead of Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing their final IPL 2025 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all-rounder Riyan Parag said if the side had got four-five close matches in their favour, their situation would have been very different.

RR went into IPL 2025 with a majorly Indian batting line-up and light on bowling, but they never found the top gear and were ruled out early from the race to playoffs. RR are currently at ninth place, with six points from 13 games and need to beat CSK to save themselves from finishing at the bottom of the points table.

“It has been a ride. There were almost four to five games, close games, if those had gone in our favour we would have been in a different situation. But that's how T20 cricket is. That's how IPL is. We have made errors and we are paying the price,” said Parag in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Parag himself couldn’t hit the top gear, something which happened in IPL 2024 and got him into India white-ball team. “I have gotten a lot of starts. I have failed to convert most of them. I feel if I did convert at least fifty percent of the starts I got, I could have put our team in a different position. I try to be hard on myself and see what can be done differently,” he added.

He also stated that RR are looking to sign off from the competition on a high. “Focusing on today's game and see how it goes. The reschedule helped us a little as batters. We need to be more clinical.”

“We got to respect the conditions and the bowlers. We have tried to put up a show. Chennai has done the same. We Collectively, we need to put up a show tonight for the fans and put up a good match.”

CSK batter Dewald Brevis said Tuesday’s game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium should be fun, and felt fresh to go after the tournament was rescheduled. “It (jet-lag) is not too bad, I have had enough rest and I am ready to go. I have really enjoyed to be a part of this team, I think we have played great cricket throughout the competition and I think we are moulding into the right direction.”

“Was fun to play some of those knocks. Need to relax, be yourself and back your ability, everyone out here have got unique skills. We need to go out there and enjoy ourselves. I am super excited (for today's match), the wicket feels good. It's going to be lots of fun. We'll give our best out there and hopefully it's a 'W'.”

