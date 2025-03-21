IPL 2025: I would like to do well against Kohli, says Chakaravarthy ahead of KKR-RCB battle

Kolkata, March 21 (IANS) Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, with star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy looking to carry his recent international form into the tournament.

Fresh from his impressive performance in the ICC Champions Trophy - where he took nine wickets in three matches - Chakaravarthy acknowledged the different challenges that the IPL presents compared to international cricket.

"Confidence is very important, but as in every new tournament, even if you win the last tournament, you have to start from scratch. IPL is a different ball game and it's a different beast. I very well know what's coming my way," said Chakaravarthy during the pre-match press conference.

The spinner, known for his variations, has been working on adding new deliveries to his arsenal. "Whenever I play domestic cricket, I try to work on a new delivery," he revealed, while keeping his cards close to his chest about what fans might see this season.

When asked about how he maintains his mystery despite advances in technology and video analysis, Chakaravarthy offered a thoughtful insight into his approach. "The ball can deviate only in three ways - it can go left, right, or straight. It just depends on how I'm going to choose the sequencing, if I'm going to go off-spin right now or leg-spin right now. That's where the tactical side of the game comes in, and that's where I'm trying to improve."

With changes in the coaching setup, the spinner remains optimistic about the future. "Based on the conversations I've had with the new staff, it's been absolutely fantastic. We are all raring to go."

Chakaravarthy is particularly excited about the prospect of facing Virat Kohli in the opening fixture. "Definitely excited to be coming up against Virat. Obviously, he's batted well against me, and I would like to do well against him also," he added.

The spinner also spoke highly of his teammate Sunil Narine, saying, "He's a legend of the game, one of the greats. We had a few conversations this year, and he looks very well prepared. He looks to take on the IPL just like how he did last year."

Despite being defending champions, Chakaravarthy emphasized the need to approach each game with a fresh mindset. "If you saw, we had the biggest victory and the biggest loss. This shows that every match is different. As experts say, you have to take it as a new tournament and start from scratch."

KKR have strengthened their squad with several international stars ahead of this season. Sharing his thoughts on his new teammates, he said, "We will look to defend the title this year. We have a great squad with great batters like Quinton de Kock, and top bowlers like Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell. This international core will be important," Chakaravarthy concluded.

