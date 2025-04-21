IPL 2025: I consider myself as an all-rounder, says DC's Vipraj Nigam

Lucknow, April 21 (IANS) After suffering a defeat against Gujarat Titans in their previous fixture in IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back in the match against Lucknow Super Giants which is scheduled to take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

While Delhi Capitals lost their encounter against GT, the Axar Patel-led side has been in some good form in the tournament so far having won five matches and youngster Vipraj Nigam has been a key player for the side.

Reflecting on his role, the 20-year-old, during the pre-match press conference said, “I consider myself an all-rounder. I have to make contributions with the ball and also with the bat whenever required.”

Talking about playing in front of the family and home crowd, Nigam added, “Yes, there is a lot of pressure and nervousness in all the games. It just adds up when you play in front of your family and coach.”

The young spinner lauded the senior players for providing the right kind of inputs and feedback.

“I get advice from the seniors in every game. We do get some help from the seniors. There are some players who were in Lucknow last year and are here this year as well. We talk about those aspects in our team meetings and plan accordingly.”

Asked about an update on Faf du Plessis, Nigam said, “He is recovering well but the final call will be taken by the management.”

Delhi Capitals have 10 points under their belt from 7 matches so far.

Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

