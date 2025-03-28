IPL 2025: 'He was simply playing the merit of the ball', Uthappa praises Pooran's blazing knock

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) Former India batter Robin Uthappa hailed Nicholas Pooran’s blazing knock in Lucknow Super Giants' five-wicket win over Sunrisers' Hyderabad and said the West Indian demonstrated complete dominance over SRH bowlers to lead his side to its first win of the season.

Chasing 191, the 29-year-old Pooran showcased his batting exploits with another fine performance as he notched up his fifty off just 18 balls to record the fastest fifty in IPL 2025 and added 116 runs for the second wicket with Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31), before falling for 70 off 26 balls. His blazing knock was laced with six fours and six maximums.

It was the second consecutive occasion that Pooran has scored a half-century at this year's IPL and it helped the left-hander collect the Purple Cap as the tournament's leading run-scorer. In LSG's opening loss to Delhi Capitals, Pooran had scored 75 off just 30 balls.

"He was simply playing the merit of the ball. His approach is such that if the delivery is in his preferred regions, he backs himself to go for it—no second-guessing. That’s exactly what he did today. Against spinners, especially left-arm and leg spinners, he positions himself to capitalise on any loose deliveries.

"When you take on someone like Adam Zampa in his first over and smash him for 19 runs, you’re sending a clear message: 'I’m unstoppable.' And that’s exactly what Pooran demonstrated today—pure dominance. Scoring 17 boundaries off his 26 deliveries is power-hitting of the highest order," Uthappa said on JioHotstar.

Before Pooran and Marsh's scintillating batting show, Shardul Thakur set the stage with his bowling performance. The rounder, who was a late addition to the LSG squad, picked up a four-wicket haul (4-34) to complete the milestone of 100 IPL wickets.

Speaking about Thakur's bowling show, Uthappa said, "They say all's well that ends well, and right now, Shardul epitomises that. He was unlucky in the auctions—he should have been picked and at a good price. But the dynamics of the auctions are unpredictable, and for some reason, he went unsold. I still find it baffling. However, he took it on the chin, returned to first-class cricket, and performed exceptionally well."

"To now come into the IPL and start off in this fashion is just incredible. He has so much more to offer. Even in the previous game, he showed that while he might concede a few runs, he always finds a way to produce breakthroughs. When he doesn’t get wickets, he might seem expensive, but when he does, he’s top-notch. I felt he should have bowled more in the first game, where he only got two overs. This time, I’m glad he completed his full quota of four," Uthappa added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.