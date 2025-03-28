IPL 2025: 'The fastest hands’, Irfan Pathan hails Dhoni’s lightning-quick stumping against RCB

Irfan Pathan posted on ‘X’ “The fastest hands #Dhoni.”

The moment of brilliance from the 43-year-old Dhoni came in the fifth over of RCB’s innings when Noor Ahmad, introduced into the attack by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, outfoxed the dangerous Salt. The English batter, who was looking in ominous touch, stepped out to take on Noor’s tossed-up delivery but was completely beaten by the turn.

Before he could drag his foot back into the crease, Dhoni had already whipped off the bails with trademark swiftness. The third umpire confirmed what most had already suspected—Salt was out as his toe was in the air, and CSK had their much-needed breakthrough.

This wasn’t the first time in the season that Dhoni had showcased his magic behind the stumps. In CSK’s previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, he had executed a similarly sharp stumping to send Suryakumar Yadav back to the pavilion.

Following Salt’s dismissal, RCB suffered another setback when Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Devdutt Padikkal, reducing them to 85/2. Their captain Rajat Patidar then joined Virat Kohli in the middle, as RCB looked to rebuild after losing two quick wickets.

